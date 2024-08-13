RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Porsche crash accused will flee like Nirav Modi, Mallya if given bail: Prosecution
August 13, 2024  01:11
The prosecution on Monday opposed the bail pleas of six accused in the Porsche car crash case claiming these are influential persons and several key witnesses were afraid of them. 

Investigating officer Ganesh Ingale told court the accused, like fugitive businessmen Nirav Modi and Vijay Mallya, could flee the country if given bail. 

Two IT professionals were killed on May 19 when their motorcycle was hit by a Porsche, allegedly driven by an inebriated minor, in Kalyani Nagar in Pune. 

The six accused whose bail please are being heard are the minor's parents Vishal and Shivani Agarwal, Sassoon General Hospital's Dr Ajay Taware and Dr Shreehari Halnor as well as alleged middlemen Ashpak Makandar and Amar Gaikwad. 

Assistant commissioner of police Ingale said the conspiracy to replace the blood samples of the minor was hatched at Irani Cafe in Wadgaonsheri area and accused Dr Ajay Taware was contacted and given allurement. 

"Though Taware told other accused he would not come forward, the probe indicates Taware has a key role in the entire conspiracy," he said, adding the conspiracy and crime took place in multiple places such as Irani Cafe, Sassoon General Hospital, Yerwada police station, the Juvenile Justice Board permises, Dr Halnor's residential campus. -- PTI
