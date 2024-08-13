Kamala more incompetent than Biden: Trump





In a much-anticipated audio-only interview with billionaire tech magnate Elon Musk on Monday on his social media platform X which was delayed by more than 40 minutes due to technical difficulties, the 78-year-old former president said, She is a radical left lunatic," as he alleged that she wants to be more Trump than Trump.





Launching a scathing attack on the 59-year-old US Vice President, Trump described Harris as a third-rate phoney candidate. He reiterated his allegation that Biden being replaced by Harris as a presidential candidate of the Democratic party was a coup.





Musk agreed with the former president and said, "Her behaviour is far left. "She (Harris) had three and a half years, and by the way, they have another five months that they can do something. But they won't do anything. It's all talk," Trump said.





"She's incompetent, and he (Biden) is incompetent. And frankly, I think that she's more incompetent than he is, and that's saying something because he's not too good," he said.





Trump would face Harris in the general elections on November 5. He accused Harris of having failed miserably on border security as hundreds and thousands of people entered the country illegally.





Asserting that he is in favour of legal immigration, Trump said it is illegal immigration that he is against. She is such a liar, Trump alleged on X, previously known as Twitter, on the day when he returned to the social media platform. Over a million people listened to the much-awaited audio-only conversation, which started more than 40 minutes late because of technical issues.

