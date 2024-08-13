RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


India successfully flight tests long-range glide bomb 'Gaurav'
August 13, 2024  22:09
India on Tuesday successfully test-fired a Long Range Glide Bomb (LRGB), GAURAV, from the Su-30 MK-I platform of the Indian Air Force off the Odisha coast.

The test was organised by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). 
 
GAURAV is an air-launched 1,000 kg class glide bomb capable of hitting targets at long distances.

After being launched, the glide bomb steers towards the target using a highly accurate hybrid navigation scheme with a combination of INS and GPS data. 
 
GAURAV has been designed and developed indigenously by the Research Centre Imarat (RCI), Hyderabad, defence sources said.

During the flight test, the glide bomb hit the target erected at Long Wheeler's island with pinpoint accuracy, they said adding that complete flight data during the test launch was captured by Telemetry and Electro optical tracking systems deployed by Integrated Test Range along the coastline.

The flight was monitored by senior DRDO scientists. Adani Defence and Bharat Forge, the Development cum Production Partners also participated during the flight trial, they said. -- PTI
