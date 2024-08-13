RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


IMD issues orange alert for Kerala
August 13, 2024  16:38
Indian Meteorological Department sounding an orange alert predicting very heavy rainfall in two districts. As per the latest update of the IMD, Pathanamthitta and Idukki have been placed on orange alert on Tuesday. 

 Very heavy rainfall has been predicted in Ernakulam and Thrissur on Wednesday and in Idukki on Thursday, it said. Isolated places are likely to receive intense downpour in these districts, the IMD added. An orange alert refers to very heavy rain of 11 cm to 20 cm.
