RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Hackers demand $400 from Supriya Sule's WhatsApp
August 13, 2024  10:50
image
The Pune police have registered a case against an unidentified person in connection with the hacking of the WhatsApp account of NCP (SP) Lok Sabha member Supriya Sule, an official said on Tuesday. 

 The MP, who represents Baramati in Maharashtra's Pune district, in a post on X on Sunday claimed her phone and WhatsApp account were hacked and requested people not to call or message her. 

 On Monday, Sule said she was being blackmailed after hackers demanded USD 400 from her team by sending a message following the hacking of her WhatsApp account. 

 An official from Yawat police station said, "We have registered a case against an unidentified person under relevant provisions of the Information Technology Act. An investigation is underway." PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Kolkata rape-murder: Junior doctors to be questioned
Kolkata rape-murder: Junior doctors to be questioned

Four junior doctors are among those summoned by Kolkata police for questioning on Tuesday in connection with the murder and alleged sexual assault case of a second year postgraduate student at a government-run hospital in Kolkata last week.

Olympic flag arrives in Los Angeles!
Olympic flag arrives in Los Angeles!

It will be the third time LA will host the Olympic Games in the modern era, after being the host city in 1932 and 1984.

Manu's Dad Slams Neeraj 'Marriage' Talk
Manu's Dad Slams Neeraj 'Marriage' Talk

'Manu is still very young. She is not even of marriageable age.'

Drop-Dead Gorgeous Anveshi
Drop-Dead Gorgeous Anveshi

She's got layers and layers of sass.

Inside Rajkummar-Patralekhaa's Lavish Home
Inside Rajkummar-Patralekhaa's Lavish Home

The lavish home, which was previously owned by Janhvi Kapoor, is located in Juhu, northwest Mumbai, and RR reportedly paid a whopping Rs 44 crore (Rs 440 million) to own it.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances