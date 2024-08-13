RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Dog falling on girl: Efforts on to nab 3 accused
August 13, 2024  12:32
More than a week after a pet dog fell on a four-year-old girl from the terrace of a building in Maharashtra's Thane, which resulted in her death, efforts are on to trace three more accused in connection with the incident, police said on Tuesday. 

The police arrested the pet owner following the incident on August 6 and are on the lookout for his father and siblings who were involved in breeding dogs, an official said. 

A four-year-old girl walking with her mother died after a dog fell on her from the fifth floor of a building in the Mumbra area. The child suffered grievous injuries after the canine fell on her. She was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared her dead. 

The police registered a case against four members of a family under section 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS). 

The girl's mother, in her complaint, has alleged that the accused flung one of their dogs from the building's terrace, the official said. The accused were involved in breeding pets, and a probe is underway to find out if they had a license from the civic authorities, he said. -- PTI
Kejriwal can't authorise Atishi to hoist national flag: GAD
Amid uncertainty over who will hoist the national flag during the official Delhi government function on Independence Day, the General Administration Department (GAD) in New Delhi said on Tuesday Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is in...

Why Ananya Loved Playing Bae
'To be able to play a character that is a tribute to all of my favourites, while being wonderfully original herself, has been a dream come true.'

Misleading ads case: SC closes contempt proceedings against Ramdev
The Supreme Court on Tuesday closed the contempt proceedings against yoga guru Ramdev, his aide Balkrishna and Patanjali Ayurved Limited after accepting the apology tendered by them in the misleading advertisements case.

Army Vigil At LoC For Independence Day
Soldiers keep vigil along the Line of Control in the Nowshera sector in Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir, ahead of Independence Day.

Family Time For Manish Sisodia After 17 Months
On Monday, Sisodia met AAP leaders to prepare for next February's Delhi assembly elections.

