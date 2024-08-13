RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Doc rape-murder: TMC hiding truth, says BJP
August 13, 2024  09:50
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla accused Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress government of "hiding" and "suppressing the truth" in the murder and alleged sexual assault of a 2nd year PG student of RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata.

"On one side, doctors are protesting across the country over the murder and alleged sexual assault of a junior doctor...Mamata Banerjee government is trying to hide and suppress the truth (in this case)," he alleged in a video posted on his social media account, X, on Tuesday morning.

"...Attempts were being made to turn this murder case into a suicide. That is why the Mamata government is dragging its feet on a CBI probe...," he further alleged.

He also attacked the INDI alliance leaders for maintaining silence over this issue.

"The sad thing is that INDIA alliance leaders who say 'Ladki Hoon, Lad Sakti Hoon', they all, including Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Vadra, (Mallikarjun) Kharge ji, Sonia (Gandhi) ji, Uddhav Thackeray's party, Aam Admi Party and all leaders, have remained silent on this issue. They get silent on the Swati Maliwal issue and the Sandeshkhali issue. When it is not convenient (to speak), they remain silent," he said. He questioned, "Is justice possible under TMC run police?"
