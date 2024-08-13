RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Doc rape-murder: Junior doctors, others summoned
August 13, 2024  10:22
image
Four junior doctors are among those summoned by Kolkata police for questioning on Tuesday in connection with the murder and alleged sexual assault case of a second year postgraduate student at a government-run hospital in the city last week.

The junior doctors of the RG Kar Medical College in the city have been summoned today at the Kolkata police headquarters in Lalbazar.

The doctors who had dinner with the deceased are not accused but have been summoned for questioning according to police sources. 

"Four junior doctors who had dinner with her have been summoned again," they said.

"Kolkata police also summoned the Head of Department, Assistant Super, male-female nurses, group-d staff and security members today at Kolkata police headquarters in Lalbazar," they said.
