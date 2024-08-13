RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Doc death: 'Why was principal allowed new job?'
August 13, 2024  12:41
image
After several PILs were filed at the Chief Justice division bench of Calcutta High Court regarding RG Kar Medical College and Hospital rape-murder incident, Chief Justice mentioned in court today that how can the principal 
-- who resigned by taking moral responsibility, could be appointed as the principal of another govt college. 

The court has asked him to submit a leave application by 3 pm today or the court will pass an order for him to leave the position. 

Court also mentions that he can be holding an administrative post but he should have been the first one to be questioned. 

Court also asks the state counsel: "Why are you protecting him. Record his statement. Let him tell whatever he knows."   Chief Justice Division bench directs to file the case diary of the matter before the court at 1 pm today.

The state counsel has been asked to produce the resignation letter and the appointment letter of the principal. The court says it needs to be seen as to what he has written in his resignation letter.  
