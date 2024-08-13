RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Delhi LG Saxena nominates Kailash Gahlot to hoist national flag on I-Day
August 13, 2024  17:14
image
Lt Governor VK Saxena on Tuesday nominated Delhi Home Minister Kailash Gahlot to hoist the national flag at the state Independence Day event, officials at Raj Niwas said.
   
The choice that bypasses several other senior government leaders is likely to set a stage for another round of tussle between the AAP dispensation and the LG Secretariat.
 
"Lieutenant Governor is pleased to nominate Minister (Home), GNCTD, Kailash Gahlot to unfurl the National Flag at the State level Independence day celebrations at Chhatrasaal Stadium. Necessary arrangements may be made accordingly," LG's secretary Ashish Kundra said in a written communication to Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar.
 
Earlier in the day, the Delhi government's general administration department refused to implement department minister Gopal Rai's direction for the hosting of national flag by Education Minister Atishi. -- PTI 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

'Not Funded' By Anyone: Ashwini Ponnappa
'Not Funded' By Anyone: Ashwini Ponnappa

'I have funded myself for tournaments until Nov last year, after which I was sent with the Indian team for tournaments as I met the selection criteria to make the team. I was included as part of TOPS scheme only after qualifying for the...

Calcutta HC transfers Kolkata 'rape' and murder case to CBI
Calcutta HC transfers Kolkata 'rape' and murder case to CBI

The court directed the Kolkata Police to hand over the case diary to the central probe agency by Tuesday evening, and all other documents by 10 am on Wednesday.

Sensex, Nifty tank nearly 1%; HDFC Bank drags
Sensex, Nifty tank nearly 1%; HDFC Bank drags

Equity benchmark BSE Sensex tumbled nearly 700 points to sink below the 79,000 level on Tuesday, extending its losses for the second straight day due to selling pressure in HDFC Bank, SBI and ITC amid fresh foreign capital outflows. The...

Dera chief granted 21-day furlough
Dera chief granted 21-day furlough

During his temporary release period, Singh will go to the Dera ashram in Barnawa in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat, they further said.

Amrit Udyan Gears Up To Welcome Visitors
Amrit Udyan Gears Up To Welcome Visitors

The iconic Amrit Udyan inside the President's estate will be opened for the public from August 16 to September 15, 2024.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances