Calcutta HC orders CBI probe in doc's murder
August 13, 2024  15:37
image
The Calcutta High Court has ordered a CBI investigation into RG Kar Medical College and Hospital rape-murder incident. The court asked to hand over all documents to CBI immediately. 

The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday asked why a murder case was not registered at the outset and an unnatural death case was initiated into the alleged rape and killing of a woman doctor at state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

Chief Justice T S Sivagnanam put forth the question to the West Bengal government lawyer when he claimed that an unnatural death case was registered, as there was no immediate complaint of murder. The division bench presided by the Chief Justice said the body of the postgraduate trainee was not found on the roadside, and the superintendent or the principal of the hospital could have filed the complaint. 

 The body of the doctor, who was allegedly raped and murdered inside a seminar hall of the RG Kar hospital, was found on Friday morning. A civic volunteer was arrested in this connection on Saturday. The parents of the postgraduate trainee had moved the HC, seeking a court-monitored investigation in the case.
