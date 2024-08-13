BSF holds 83 flag meetings with B'desh counterparts

The Border Security Force (BSF) held 83 flag meetings with Bangladesh's border guarding force Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) in the last three days and impressed upon the need to protect Indian citizens and people belonging to minority communities in the neighbouring county in the wake of the unrest there.

Besides, the BSF and the BGB had around 241 simultaneous coordinating patrolling in vulnerable border areas, officials said on Tuesday.

A high-level committee, set up by the Union Home Ministry to monitor the current situation on the Indo-Bangladesh border, contacted their counterparts in Bangladesh.

In conformity with the directions of the home ministry, a meeting of the high-level committee was held on August 10. Further, on directions of the Director General of the BSF, members of the committee made the communication with their counterpart, an official said.





In order to reach out to counterparts up to the Border Outpost and company commander levels, both the border guarding forces, have had around 83 flag meetings at various levels in the last three days.

The BGB has not only been cooperating with the BSF along the international border on operational matters but is also taking all steps for the safety of Indian citizens and people belonging to minority communities in Bangladesh in collaboration with their civil authorities, the official said.

While appreciating the BGB's role in preventing the Bangladeshi nationals from coming to the border, the BSF authorities impressed upon ensuring the safety of Indian citizens and people belonging to minority communities in Bangladesh, another official said.

On August 9, when 1500 Bangladeshi nationals had assembled near zero line on the Coochbehar-Lalmonirhat district border inside Bangladesh, the BGB made efforts in collaboration with civil authorities of Bangladesh's Lalmonirhat district to persuade them to return, the official said.

Bilateral field meetings, matters related to border security and other mutual interests have also been discussed by the two border guarding forces. Also, BSF local commanders devised channels for effective coordinated mechanism to share real-time information on various operational matters with the BGB.





In addition, 232 meetings have also been conducted with the Indian villagers residing along the international border to make them aware of the prevailing situation in Bangladesh and to seek their cooperation in border management. -- PTI