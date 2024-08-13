RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
B'desh scraps Aug 15 holiday observed for Mujibur
August 13, 2024  22:47
image
Bangladesh's interim government on Tuesday cancelled a national holiday on August 15, marking the assassination of the country's founder and deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina's father Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

According to the press release issued by the Chief Advisor's Office, the cancellation of the August 15 holiday was approved in today's meeting of the Advisory Council.

This decision was announced on Tuesday through an official notification.

The sources said the decision came a day after Yunus met with different political parties, excluding the Awami League. Some of them were in favour of keeping the day as a national holiday and some others were opposed to it.

Soon after Hasina resigned and left the country, an angry mob virtually set a museum dedicated to Bangabandhu on fire.

The museum was originally Bangbandhu's private residence, where he was killed along with his family members in a military coup staged by a group of junior officers on August 15, 1975, while Hasina, her two minor children, and her younger sister Sheikh Rehana were in Germany on a short visit. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Kolkata rape-murder: Doctor's body alleges evidence tampering
Kolkata rape-murder: Doctor's body alleges evidence tampering

The body of the post-graduate trainee doctor with severe injury marks was found on Friday inside the seminar hall of the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital's chest department. The preliminary autopsy report suggested she was...

Demand punishment for...: Sheikh Hasina breaks silence after ouster
Demand punishment for...: Sheikh Hasina breaks silence after ouster

In her first public statement after her ouster on August 5, 76-year-old Hasina said several lives have been lost in violence in the name of agitation since July.

CBI takes over Kolkata doctor's rape-murder probe
CBI takes over Kolkata doctor's rape-murder probe

The court directed the Kolkata Police to hand over the case diary to the central probe agency by Tuesday evening, and all other documents by 10 am on Wednesday.

India successfully flight tests 1,000 kg class glide bomb
India successfully flight tests 1,000 kg class glide bomb

After being launched, the glide bomb steer towards the target using a highly accurate hybrid navigation scheme, the ministry said.

England's Stokes ruled out for rest of summer with injury
England's Stokes ruled out for rest of summer with injury

England will be without captain Ben Stokes for the rest of the English summer after he picked up a hamstring injury, with batter Ollie Pope taking over the captaincy in his absence

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances