Airhostess dragged, molested by bike rider in Delhi
August 13, 2024  20:28
image
An airhostess was allegedly dragged and molested by an e-bike taxi rider on the way to her home from east Delhi, police said on Tuesday.
 
The incident took place on the Simon Bolivar Marg near Buddha Jayanti Park on Wednesday night, when the woman was returning home on the taxi bike she had hired in east Delhi.

 Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Devesh Kumar Mahla said on the basis of the woman's complaint, police nabbed Jaiveer, 35, from Uttar Pradesh's Auraiya.

 Mahla said he was booked under sections 74/76/109(1)/115(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Chanakyapuri Police Station.
 
According to police sources, the accused was suspected to be involved in previous criminal cases. 
 
The woman in her complaint told police that she had hired an e-bike to go towards Dwarka later Wednesday night. 
 
While on their way, the driver asked her to take his mobile phone in her hand and tell him the direction from the GPS map. The woman told police that he also requested her to get him an ice-cream, a source said. 
 
After riding for a few kilometers, the driver took his mobile phone back from the woman and took a wrong turn. When she asked about it, he told her it was a short cut.  
 
The man then stopped the bike at a secluded area and dragged the woman towards a clutch of trees and assaulted her when she tried to raise an alarm, the source said. 
 
A couple passing through the stopped their car when it spotted the woman in distress, the source said. 
 
The driver ran away when he saw being approached by them. He left his two helmets behind, the source said. 
 
The woman was dropped near a metro station by the couple. 

Police said they were checking Jaiveer's antecedents and investigating the matter. -- PTI 
