RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
4 police vehicles in smashup in Maha CM's convoy
August 13, 2024  19:05
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde
Four police vehicles in Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's convoy rammed into each other in Jalgaon district on Tuesday afternoon but nobody was injured, the police said. 

Besides Shinde, deputy chief ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar were also travelling in the convoy, an official said. 

The incident took place near Kusumba airport. One of the police cars was badly damaged, the official said.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

India aiming for 25 medals at Paris Paralympics
India aiming for 25 medals at Paris Paralympics

India is hoping to win more than 25 medals from its largest-ever contingent of 84 athletes at the upcoming Paris Paralympic Games beginning on August 28

SC upholds 'bail is rule, jail an exception' principle even under anti-terror law
SC upholds 'bail is rule, jail an exception' principle even under anti-terror law

A bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Augustine George Masih said once a case has been made out for the grant of bail to an accused, the court cannot decline the relief.

St Louis Rapid and Blitz Chess: Praggnanandhaa struggles on Day 1
St Louis Rapid and Blitz Chess: Praggnanandhaa struggles on Day 1

R Praggnanandhaa missed out twice on cashing in on winning positions, ending up at the bottom of the table

Will take back 'Ladki Bahin' funds if you don't vote for me: Maha MLA
Will take back 'Ladki Bahin' funds if you don't vote for me: Maha MLA

Under the Eknath Shinde government's flagship 'Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana', eligible women in the state will be given Rs 1,500 per month.

Calcutta HC transfers Kolkata rape and murder case to CBI
Calcutta HC transfers Kolkata rape and murder case to CBI

The court directed the Kolkata Police to hand over the case diary to the central probe agency by Tuesday evening, and all other documents by 10 am on Wednesday.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances