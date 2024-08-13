4 police vehicles in smashup in Maha CM's convoy





Besides Shinde, deputy chief ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar were also travelling in the convoy, an official said.





The incident took place near Kusumba airport. One of the police cars was badly damaged, the official said.

Four police vehicles in Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's convoy rammed into each other in Jalgaon district on Tuesday afternoon but nobody was injured, the police said.