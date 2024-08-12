Two deputy governors of Bangladesh Bank resign after Hasina's exit





Additionally, an adviser to the central bank has also submitted his resignation to the governor, The Dhaka Tribune newspaper reported.





On Friday, Bangladesh Bank Governor Abdur Rouf Talukder tendered his resignation, citing personal reasons. His resignation was part of a broader wave of departures from various institutions of the country following the recent fall of the Sheikh Hasina-led government.





It was reported that the Ministry of Finance informed them on Sunday that they must submit their resignation letters by 1 pm on Monday, the report said.

Days after the resignation of the Bangladesh Bank governor, two deputy governors and the head of the Financial Intelligence Unit (BFUI) have resigned following the directives from the interim government, a media report said on Monday.