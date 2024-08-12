RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Pakistan's former ISI chief Faiz Hameed taken into military custody: Army
August 12, 2024  18:54
Pakistan's former ISI chief Lt Gen (retd.) Faiz Hameed/File image
Pakistan's former ISI chief Lt Gen (retd.) Faiz Hameed/File image
Pakistan's former ISI chief Lt Gen (retd.) Faiz Hameed has been arrested by the military ahead of his court martial in connection with a housing scheme scandal, the army said on Monday. 

"Complying with the orders of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, a detailed court of inquiry, was undertaken by Pakistan Army, to ascertain correctness of complaints in Top City Case made against Lt Gen Faiz Hameed (Retd),' the Inter-Services Public Relations -- the media wing of the army -- said in a statement. 

"Consequently, appropriate disciplinary action has been initiated against Lt Gen Faiz Hameed (Retd), under provisions of the Pakistan Army Act," it added. 

The military had reportedly formed an inquiry committee in April to investigate allegations of misuse of authority against the head of the Inter-Services Intelligence. 

Lt Gen (retd.) Hameed was considered extremely powerful when he headed the spy agency from 2019 to 2021. -- PTI 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

'She didn't even smile': Bindra predicted Manu's medal
'She didn't even smile': Bindra predicted Manu's medal

Bindra praised Manu for patching up with coach Jaspal Rana and for working in tandem for her success.

Govt asks Raj Bhavans to invite Olympians, student toppers for At Home
Govt asks Raj Bhavans to invite Olympians, student toppers for At Home

Those whose names were mentioned during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Mann ki Baat radio broadcast, swacchagrahi or foot soldiers who have played a key role in cleanliness drives and women sarpanches (village heads) are also part of the...

Paris Olympics: India's weightlifting woes exposed
Paris Olympics: India's weightlifting woes exposed

This Olympic cycle has been marred by injuries for Chanu, who turned 30 just a day after the competition in Paris.

'Rohit has 2 years left, Kohli can dominate for 5 more'
'Rohit has 2 years left, Kohli can dominate for 5 more'

Rohit can play for at least two more years, Virat may be five: Harbhajan Singh

Puja Khedkar gets protection from arrest till Aug 21
Puja Khedkar gets protection from arrest till Aug 21

Khedkar allegedly misrepresented information in her application for the UPSC Civil Services Examination, 2022 to get reservation benefits.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances