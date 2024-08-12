RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


MP BJP leader arrested after he 'misbehaves' with CM Yadav's OSD
August 12, 2024  23:13
MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav
MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav
A Madhya Pradesh BJP working committee member has been arrested after he allegedly created a ruckus and misbehaved with the officer on special duty to Chief Minister Mohan Yadav at a party function in Bhopal, a police officer said on Monday. 

Hirendra Bahadur Singh, according to a police complaint filed by Naib Tehsildar Nimesh Pandey, hurled abuses, created rumpus and misbehaved with his boss, chief executive officer of the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Good Governance and Policy Analysis, Lokesh Sharma, at the BJP function organised at the institute on Saturday, he said. 

Besides heading the state government-run institute, Sharma is also the OSD to CM at the secretariat, a close aide of Yadav confirmed to PTI. 

"We served Singh a notice after registering a case and summoned him to the police station on Sunday where we arrested him," the police officer said. 

Singh has been charged with abusing, threatening and trying to obstruct a government officer in discharging his duty, Kamla Nagar police station inspector Nirupa Pandey said. -- PTI
