Kiran Rao, Swanand Kirkire condole demise of Pakistani singer Haniya Aslam
August 12, 2024  23:55
Pakistani musician and Coke Studio fame singer Haniya Aslam is no more. 

As per Dawn, Haniya passed away on Sunday, August 11, after suffering a cardiac arrest. 

The news of her demise was shared by her cousin and musical partner, Zeb Bangash, via an Instagram post. 

Bangash's post features a series of touching photographs of Haniya and it was captioned, Hanini

After learning about the death of Haniya, members from the Pakistan film industry and Indian musicians and filmmakers condoled her death. 

Lyricist and singer Swanand Kirkire took to his Instagram handle and shared a screenshot of his last conversation with Haniya Aslam.
