India's best higher education institution is...





The announcement was made on Monday by the Ministry of Education at an event at the Bharat Mandapam in the national capital that was presided by Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.Indian Institute of Technology Madras was ranked first in the NIRF rankings 2024 and it is the 6th time that it has bagged the top spot in NIRF ranking.





IIT-Madras has also been ranked as the best engineering college for the past nine years. In the management category, IIM-Ahmedabad and Bangalore and Calcutta are among the top five.





Indian Institute of Science (Bengaluru) ranked as the best university in the country followed by Jawaharlal Nehru University Delhi and Jamia Millia Islamia.Delhi University's Hindu College ranked as the best college in the country followed by Miranda House College and St. Stephen's College.





The Chennai-based institute retained the No 1 position in categories "overall and engineering".





The NIRF rankings lists was released for 13 different categories, including universities, colleges, research institutions, engineering, management, pharmacy, medical, dental, law, architecture and planning, agriculture and allied sectors, and innovation.

IIT Madras has been ranked the best higher educational institution in India followed by IISc Bengaluru and IIT Bombay in an overall category in the ranking conducted by the National Board of Accreditation (NBA) and National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF).