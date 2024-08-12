RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


If bank work can be done from India...: HC on Indrani's foreign travel plea
August 12, 2024  22:44
Indrani Mukerjea/File image
The Bombay high court on Monday suggested to former media executive Indrani Mukerjea, the prime accused in her daughter Sheena Bora's murder, that if possible, she complete her bank work in Spain and the UK from India itself instead of travelling to the two European countries. 

A single bench of Justice S C Chandak said that if the work was genuine and bonafide and required Mukerjea's physical presence in Spain and the UK, the CBI could consider her travel to those countries. 

The bench also cautioned Mukerjea against adding more work other than what she had mentioned in the application filed before the special CBI court while seeking permission to travel abroad. 

A special CBI court on July 19 allowed Mukerjea to travel once to Europe (Spain and the UK) for 10 days between intermittent periods for the next three months. 

She had sought permission to travel, claiming pursuant to her divorce from Peter Mukerjea, she needed to change certain bank-related documents and other ancillary work. 

The Central Bureau of Investigation had filed a petition in the high court against the special court order. 

Last month, the high court granted an interim stay on the special court order. -- PTI
