Doc murder: Delhi hospitals on indefinite strike
August 12, 2024  16:36
image
Resident doctors from multiple hospitals in Delhi, including centrally-run facilities AIIMS, RML Hospital and Safdarjung Hospital, have begun an indefinite strike, suspending all elective services on Monday, in response to the recent rape and murder of a resident doctor in Kolkata. 

According to the Federation of Resident Doctors Association (FORDA), during the indefinite strike, all outpatient departments (OPDs), operation theatres (OTs), and ward duties will be shut, but emergency services will continue to operate as usual, ensuring that urgent patient care remains unaffected. 

 AIIMS' Resident Doctors' Association (RDA) joined FORDA in its nationwide strike against the trainee doctor's rape and murder in Kolkata. 

"We also want adequate compensation to be provided to the bereaved family of the victim. The horror of this atrocity, occurring in a place meant to heal and save lives, is a grim reminder of the severe threat faced by those who serve our society selflessly," said Dr Raghunandan Dixit, General Secretary of AIIMS RDA.
