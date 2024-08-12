BSE Sensex top losers today





The 30-share Sensex closed lower by 56.99 points or 0.07 percent at 79,648.92 with 18 of its constituents ending with losses and 12 with gains.





From 30 Sensex firms, Adani Ports, NTPC, Power Grid, State Bank of India, Nestle, Mahindra & Mahindra, Reliance Industries and Tata Consultancy Services were the biggest laggards.

Stock markets closed marginally lower in highly volatile trade on Monday as gains in private banks helped benchmark Sensex recoup some of the early losses inflicted by allegations against Sebi chief Madhabi Puri Buch and her husband by the US short-seller Hindenburg Research.