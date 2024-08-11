Veteran photographer Pradeep Bandekar passes away





Pradeep has been contributing to Rediff.com since its inception in February 1996, and his loss feels like a personal tragedy.





His son Prathamesh, also a photographer, told Rediff.com that Pradeep had a family dinner last night and was in a jovial mood.





Around 3 am on Sunday he felt uneasy so Prathamesh rushed him to the nearby hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.





Pradeep's social media feeds are testimony to his popularity among film stars, and no filmi do seemed complete without his presence.





Pradeep always told his colleagues that he wants to depart from the world with his finger on the click button of the camera.





He got his wish.

Pradeep Bandekar, veteran photographer and ace chronicler of the film industry, passed away on Sunday morning.