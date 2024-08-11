Tungabhadra dam gate washed away in K'taka floods





Due to the snapping of a chain link, APSDMA managing director R Kurmanadh said gate number 19 got washed away due to the intensity of floodwaters.





According to reports, the mishap occurred on Saturday night in Hospet.





Nearly 35,000 cusecs of floodwaters flowed and a total of 48,000 cusecs will be discharged downstream.





People in Kurnool district's Kosiri, Mantralayam, Nandavaram and Kouthalam should exercise caution, he said in a press release.





Further, the managing director advised Krishna river riparian inhabitants to avoid crossing canals and streams. -- PTI

The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority on Sunday alerted people living along the banks of Krishna river to keep vigil, following the washing away of a Tungabhadra dam gate in Karnataka.