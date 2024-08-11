Shiv Sena workers my 'wagh-nakh', I have no fear of 'Abdali': Uddhav

Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray president Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday evening said his party workers were his 'wagh-nakh' (tiger claws), and he was not afraid of 'Abdali'.





Earlier, as Thackeray arrived for a gathering of his party workers at the Gadkari Rangayatan auditorium in Thane, workers of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) staged a protest and threw tomatoes and cow dung at his convoy.





Recently Uddhav Thackeray had dubbed Bharatiya Janata Party leader Amit Shah as 'Ahmed Shah Abdali' after the Union home minister accused him of being the head of the 'Aurangzeb fan club'.





"My Shiv Sainiks are my 'wagh-nakh', I have no fear of Abdali," Thackeray said at the program.





'Wagh-nakh' or tiger-claw, a hand-held weapon, is said to have been used by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj when he killed Bijapur sultanate general Afzal Khan in 1659.





The weapon is currently on display at a museum in Satara.





His party's original name (Shiv Sena) and electoral symbol (bow and arrow) were 'stolen' and the adversaries spent crores of rupees, still Shiv Sena-UBT candidates secured more than five lakh and four lakh votes in Thane and Kalyan Lok Sabha constituencies, respectively, Thackeray said.





Both the seats, strongholds of the undivided Shiv Sena, were won by the rival Sena faction led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.





Thackeray also noted that his party won Mumbai Graduates and Mumbai Teachers Legislative Council seats recently. -- PTI

