RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Shinde terms attack on Uddhav as 'reaction'
August 11, 2024  18:30
image
The attack on the convoy of Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray chief Uddhav Thackeray in Thane was a reaction to action, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who heads the rival Shiv Sena, has said.

When Thackeray arrived for a gathering of his party workers at the Gadkari Rangayatan auditorium in Thane on Saturday, workers of the Raj Thackeray-headed Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) staged a protest and hurled tomatoes and cow dung at his convoy.

Responding to a question about the incident, Shinde said on Saturday night, "Who started it? Sena-UBT activists targeted Raj Thackeray's convoy in Aurangabad. This was just a reaction to the action."

Those who abandoned the thoughts of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray and Anand Dighe, Shinde's mentor and popular Sena leader from Thane, will have to face such situations, he said.

Referring to his revolt in the undivided Shiv Sena, which split the party, Shinde said, "We took the decision (to break away) only to save the party and (its symbol) bow and arrow."

On Friday, Sena-UBT supporters had thrown supari or betel nuts at the convoy of Raj Thackeray, Uddhav's estranged cousin, in Beed city.  -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

7-year-old boy drowns in waterlogged park in Delhi
7-year-old boy drowns in waterlogged park in Delhi

A seven-year-old boy drowned in a waterlogged park in New Delhi in Rohini's Sector 20, officials said on Sunday.

Chirag reaching out to Dalit MPs to challenge SC verdict
Chirag reaching out to Dalit MPs to challenge SC verdict

Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party-Ram Vilas leader Chirag Paswan is planning to convene a meeting of Scheduled Caste MPs of different parties as he works to mobilise support ahead of his party filing a review plea in the Supreme...

Brief gunfight in Kishtwar, search ops underway
Brief gunfight in Kishtwar, search ops underway

An encounter took place between security forces and terrorists in a remote forest in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar early on Sunday, officials said.

After riots, UK to train school kids to spot fake news
After riots, UK to train school kids to spot fake news

Schoolchildren will be taught how to spot extremist content and fake news online under proposed changes to the curriculum in the wake of far-right riots across United Kingdom cities fuelled by misinformation on social media.

The most inspiring finish you'll ever see
The most inspiring finish you'll ever see

Bhutan's Kinzang Lhamo finished the hilly and hot course in three hours, 52 minutes and 59 seconds

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances