Senior Uddhav Sena leader Anita Birje joins Shinde-led faction
August 11, 2024  08:51
Shiv Sena-UBT leader Anita Birje (third from left) joins Shiv Sena led by CM Eknath Shinde/Courtesy X
Senior Shiv Sena-Uddhav Baladaheb Thackeray leader from Thane, Anita Birje, joined the Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday night. 

Shinde welcomed Birje into the Sena fold at a function attended by several workers of the party, mainly women. 

Birje, who headed the women's wing of Shiv Sena-UBT in Thane, had been a loyalist of the late Sena veteran Anand Dighe, the political mentor of Shinde. 

Birje, however, chose to remain with Uddhav Thackeray after the undivided Sena split in June 2022. -- PTI
