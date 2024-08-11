Senior Uddhav Sena leader Anita Birje joins Shinde-led faction





Shinde welcomed Birje into the Sena fold at a function attended by several workers of the party, mainly women.





Birje, who headed the women's wing of Shiv Sena-UBT in Thane, had been a loyalist of the late Sena veteran Anand Dighe, the political mentor of Shinde.





Birje, however, chose to remain with Uddhav Thackeray after the undivided Sena split in June 2022. -- PTI

Senior Shiv Sena-Uddhav Baladaheb Thackeray leader from Thane, Anita Birje, joined the Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday night.