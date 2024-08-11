RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Relationship with Maldives very important: Jaishankar
August 11, 2024  11:16
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar meets with Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu, in Maldives/ANI Photo
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday said the Maldives is "no ordinary neighbour" of India and emphasised that New Delhi will continue to nurture it and find practical ways of expressing friendship with the archipelagic nation. 

Jaishankar also explained how India values its diaspora and the impact that the Indian-origin members have across the globe while interacting with the Indian diaspora in Male during his three-day official visit. 

His visit, the first high-level trip from India, is aimed at resetting the bilateral relationship after pro-China President Mohammad Muizzu assumed office last year. 

According to the Indian embassy in the Maldives, the Indian expatriate community in the country has an approximate strength of 27,000. 

They have a strong presence in the health and education sector. 

There are Indian unskilled workers and most of them are engaged in the construction sector. 

Before the Diaspora event, Jaishankar met President Muizzu and emphasised New Delhi's commitment to deepen India-Maldives ties for the benefit of the people in the two countries and the region. 

He also virtually inaugurated and handed over to the Maldives a massive water and sanitation project worth $110 million funding from India at 28 islands covering seven per cent of its population. 

"We say 'Neighbourhood First' today under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. We give a lot of attention to the countries of the Indian Ocean. We have a policy called SAGAR. But I do want to say that Maldives is not just an ordinary neighbour," Jaishankar said. -- PTI
