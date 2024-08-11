RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Protest after female doctor threatened in Bengal hospital, accused held
August 11, 2024  10:36
image
Doctors and nurses of a state-run hospital in West Bengal's Purba Bardhaman district on Saturday demonstrated, alleging that a patient had threatened a woman medic if his treatment was delayed. 

The patient, in an inebriated condition, entered the emergency ward of the Bhatar State General Hospital and threatened the lady doctor that she would face the same consequence that a trainee medic had experienced in a Kolkata hospital. 

The body of the woman doctor was found inside the seminar hall of a government-run hospital in north Kolkata on Friday. A preliminary autopsy report has confirmed sexual abuse before she was killed. 

A Purba Bardhaman district health official said, "The patient allegedly told the attending doctor that if the medic did not treat him properly, he would ensure the same treatment as the woman doctor of R G Kar Hospital in Kolkata witnessed. The doctor, as part of her duty and medical ethics, did not stop the treatment, and she discussed the matter with other staffers." 

"Today, they came in a group to the CMOH office and demanded punishment of the man and security for the health personnel," the official said. 

A senior police official said the accused, identified as Susanta Roy, has been arrested. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

After a day's break, search op resumes in Wayanad for missing people
After a day's break, search op resumes in Wayanad for missing people

Besides the police and fire force personnel, volunteers of various service and youth outfits, survivors of the landslides and kin of the victims also became part of the search operations.

Anantnag encounter toll rises 3 as civilian succumbs to injuries
Anantnag encounter toll rises 3 as civilian succumbs to injuries

The operation to hunt down the ultras continued despite the challenging topography.

No Indians recruited in military from April: Russia
No Indians recruited in military from April: Russia

Since April this year, the ministry of defence of the Russian Federation has stopped recruiting citizens of a number of foreign countries, including India, into the military service, it said.

Big Steel Boys Pushing Future Mobiility Pedal
Big Steel Boys Pushing Future Mobiility Pedal

From setting up cutting-edge facilities to cater to the domestic market and building capabilities of global standards, the action is building up.

In Pictures - US men win 5th consecutive Olympics basketball gold
In Pictures - US men win 5th consecutive Olympics basketball gold

There was no "Miracle on the Seine" at the Paris Olympics on Saturday as the United States men's basketball team did as expected by grinding out a 98-87 win over France to claim a fifth consecutive gold medal.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances