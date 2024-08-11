RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Phone, WhatsApp hacked, claims Supriya Sule
August 11, 2024  14:06
image
Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar MP Supriya Sule has alleged that her phone and WhatsApp have been hacked.

In a post on 'X' on Sunday, the Baramati legislator requested people not to call or message her.

'My phone and WhatsApp have been hacked. Please do not message or call me. Please note that I am filing a police complaint,' Sule wrote.

According to a source close to the NCP-SP leader, a police complaint regarding the hacking was lodged online.  -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Pakistan's golden boy receives hero's welcome
Pakistan's golden boy receives hero's welcome

Gold medallist Arshaf Nadeem brings Pakistan's first medal home to hero's welcome

Natwar Singh: A man who wore many hats, but always spoke his mind
Natwar Singh: A man who wore many hats, but always spoke his mind

K Natwar Singh wore many hats as he straddled the worlds of diplomacy, politics and writing but what remained consistent across decades was his sharp-wit and plainspeaking.

Factors that will guide the markets this week
Factors that will guide the markets this week

Macroeconomic data announcements, the last batch of Q1 earnings and global trends are the major factors that would influence trading sentiments in the equity market in a holiday-shortened week ahead, analysts said. Besides, trading...

Is there any bomb in my bag, asks flyer at Kochi airport; arrested
Is there any bomb in my bag, asks flyer at Kochi airport; arrested

The Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) on Sunday said Manoj Kumar, 42, who was scheduled to fly from Cochin to Mumbai by an Air India flight on Sunday morning made an 'alarming' comment to a Central Industrial Security Force...

Former foreign minister Natwar Singh passes away
Former foreign minister Natwar Singh passes away

Former External Affairs Minister K Natwar Singh passed away on Saturday night after a prolonged illness, family sources said. He was 93.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances