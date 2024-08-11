Phone, WhatsApp hacked, claims Supriya Sule

Phone, WhatsApp hacked, claims Supriya SuleAugust 11, 2024 14:06
Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar MP Supriya Sule has alleged that her phone and WhatsApp have been hacked.
In a post on 'X' on Sunday, the Baramati legislator requested people not to call or message her.
'My phone and WhatsApp have been hacked. Please do not message or call me. Please note that I am filing a police complaint,' Sule wrote.
According to a source close to the NCP-SP leader, a police complaint regarding the hacking was lodged online. -- PTI
