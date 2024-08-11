RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Maratha protesters stop Sharad Pawar's convoy
August 11, 2024  19:35
image
Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar leader Sharad Pawar on Sunday faced angry Maratha agitators in separate incidents who stopped his vehicle in Solapur district and later raised slogans and waved black flags when the veteran politician was addressing a rally in Barshi town.

Visuals aired by television channels showed a group of people raising 'Maratha aarakshan' slogans stopping Pawar's SUV near Kurduwadi village and asking him to clarify his stand on the reservation issue.

The former Maharashtra chief minister can be heard saying he supported the reservation but protesters said he was not speaking his mind on the issue.

"You have been talking for a long time about supporting reservation for the Maratha community. Why don't you publicly declare your stand on this issue?" a protester asked Pawar.

In a separate incident which occurred within hours after Pawar's SUV was stopped, some youths reached the venue of his rally in Barshi town and raised slogans hailing quota leader Manoj Jarange.

They also showed black flags when Pawar was delivering a speech.

Confirming the incident, a Solapur Police official said four youths raised slogans supporting Jarange at Pawar's rally.

They were overpowered by security guards and police personnel and detained at the local police station.

Speaking at the rally, Pawar took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his assurance of doubling the income of farmers, claiming farmer suicides doubled under the Bharatiya Janata Party rule.

Manoj Jarange has been leading protests demanding OBC certificates for recognising all Kunbis (agriculturists) and their 'sage soyre' (blood relatives) as Marathas.

In February, the Maharashtra legislature passed a bill providing 10 per cent reservation for the Maratha community in education and government jobs, but Jarange is insisting on the inclusion of Marathas in the OBC category.  -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Bangladesh govt warns media over 'misleading reports'
Bangladesh govt warns media over 'misleading reports'

Bangladesh's interim government on Sunday issued a stern warning to media organisations, stating that they will be shut down if they publish or broadcast false or misleading news, in a move aimed at curbing the spread of misinformation.

Sourav Ganguly demands justice for Vinesh
Sourav Ganguly demands justice for Vinesh

Sourav Ganguly on Sunday extended his support to wrestler Vinesh Phogat

India's bitter sweet Paris Olympics: 6 medals, 6 heartbreaks
India's bitter sweet Paris Olympics: 6 medals, 6 heartbreaks

Six medals from a 117-strong contingent is not ideal but India had its moments of joy, hope, frustration, and heartache.

Neeraj Chopra reveals heartwarming Olympic story
Neeraj Chopra reveals heartwarming Olympic story

Neeraj Chopra hoped to compete with other prominent international names in India

7-year-old boy drowns in waterlogged park in Delhi
7-year-old boy drowns in waterlogged park in Delhi

A seven-year-old boy drowned in a waterlogged park in New Delhi in Rohini's Sector 20, officials said on Sunday.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances