Manipur: Former MLA's wife killed in bomb blast
August 11, 2024  12:25
image
A former MLA's wife was killed in a bomb blast in Manipur's Kangpokpi district, officials said on Sunday.

The bomb blast was triggered at a house adjacent to that of former Saikul MLA Yamthong Haokip on Saturday evening, they said.

Sapam Charubala, the second wife of Haokip, was injured in the blast and was taken to a health facility in Saikul but later succumbed to her injuries, the officials said.

Haokip was also in his house when the blast took place but he was not injured in the incident.

Police are investigating the matter.   -- PTI
Sreejesh's successor already in the making...
Sreejesh's successor already in the making...

Sreejesh, 36, stood rock solid in India's campaign at the Olympics and played a key role in their hard-fought 2-1 victory against Spain in the bronze-medal match.

After a day's break, search op resumes in Wayanad for missing people
After a day's break, search op resumes in Wayanad for missing people

Besides the police and fire force personnel, volunteers of various service and youth outfits, survivors of the landslides and kin of the victims also became part of the search operations.

Anantnag encounter toll rises 3 as civilian succumbs to injuries
Anantnag encounter toll rises 3 as civilian succumbs to injuries

The operation to hunt down the ultras continued despite the challenging topography.

No Indians recruited in military from April: Russia
No Indians recruited in military from April: Russia

Since April this year, the ministry of defence of the Russian Federation has stopped recruiting citizens of a number of foreign countries, including India, into the military service, it said.

Big Steel Boys Pushing Future Mobiility Pedal
Big Steel Boys Pushing Future Mobiility Pedal

From setting up cutting-edge facilities to cater to the domestic market and building capabilities of global standards, the action is building up.

