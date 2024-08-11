Kerala minister breaks down while consoling kin of Wayanad victims

Kerala Forest Minister A K Saseendran broke down while consoling people looking for their missing family members days after the devastating landslides in Wayanad district.





The minister, who visited the landslide-hit areas, spoke to a father and son who were seen searching at the spot where their house once stood.





Saseendran turned emotional while listening to the painful words and concerns of the hapless family and embraced the boy to console him.





The minister himself was inconsolable while sharing their plight to the media later.





"I never thought in my life that I would have to see such a sight. What reply should I give them? There is no answer to their questions...," Saseendran told reporters.





He urged everyone to work in unison to rebuild the lives of the victims.





The minister also assured survivors that the entire state and the government stood by them in their most difficult time in life.





An extensive search is continuing in landslide-hit Wayanad to trace those who are still missing in the aftermath of the calamity that hit the hill district on July 30.





On Saturday, Modi visited the landslides-hit Wayanad district and assured that the central government would 'spare no effort' in helping Kerala in relief and rehabilitation while describing the tragedy as 'nature displaying its furious form'.





According to the state government, the landslides killed 229 people, while over 130 are still missing. -- PTI

