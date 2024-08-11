RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Heavy rains in Delhi: 3 flights diverted
August 11, 2024  20:51
image
Three flights were diverted at the Delhi airport on Sunday due to bad weather, according to an official.

Various parts of the national capital witnessed heavy rains on Sunday.

The official said three flights of Air India were diverted, two to Jaipur and one to Lucknow.

These flights were diverted between 0945 and 1115 hours, the official added. On Sunday morning, Air India said flights to and from Delhi may be affected due to heavy rains.

'Guests are advised to start early for the airport, as slow traffic and waterlogging may delay movement,' the airline said in a post on X.  -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

NDA eyes majority in Rajya Sabha after bypolls
NDA eyes majority in Rajya Sabha after bypolls

The Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance is expected to achieve a clear majority in Rajya Sabha after bye-elections for 12 seats scheduled next month, which would help the party get the nod for key legislations such as...

Bangladesh govt warns media over 'misleading reports'
Bangladesh govt warns media over 'misleading reports'

Bangladesh's interim government on Sunday issued a stern warning to media organisations, stating that they will be shut down if they publish or broadcast false or misleading news, in a move aimed at curbing the spread of misinformation.

Sourav Ganguly demands justice for Vinesh
Sourav Ganguly demands justice for Vinesh

Sourav Ganguly on Sunday extended his support to wrestler Vinesh Phogat

India's bitter sweet Paris Olympics: 6 medals, 6 heartbreaks
India's bitter sweet Paris Olympics: 6 medals, 6 heartbreaks

Six medals from a 117-strong contingent is not ideal but India had its moments of joy, hope, frustration, and heartache.

Neeraj Chopra reveals heartwarming Olympic story
Neeraj Chopra reveals heartwarming Olympic story

Neeraj Chopra hoped to compete with other prominent international names in India

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances