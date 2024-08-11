RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Former foreign minister Natwar Singh dies at 93
August 11, 2024  08:42
Former external affairs minister K Natwar Singh/File image
Former external affairs minister K Natwar Singh passed away on Saturday night after a prolonged illness, family sources said. 

He was 93. 

He breathed his last at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram near Delhi, where he had been admitted for the past couple of weeks, they said. 

Singh was born in 1931 in Bharatpur district of Rajasthan. 

He was a career diplomat, who brought a wealth of experience in diplomacy to his political career and a prolific author on subjects ranging from the life of a maharaja to nuances of foreign affairs. 

During his distinguished career, he wore many hats, and for his service to the nation, the former external affairs minister was awarded the Padma Bhushan in 1984. 

"His son is there at the hospital, and many more family members are coming to Delhi from his native state for the last rites planned in Delhi. He was not keeping well for some time," a family source said late night on Saturday. 

He died late Saturday night, the source said. -- PTI
