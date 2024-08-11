RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Flyer held for uttering 'bomb' word at Kerala airport
August 11, 2024  10:13
Cochin International Airport, Kerala/File image
Cochin International Airport, Kerala/File image
A passenger, who was scheduled to fly from Kochi to Mumbai on an Air India flight, was arrested on Sunday morning at Cochin International Airport in Kerala for making an 'alarming comment' to a Central Industrial Security Force officer at the X-ray baggage inspection system checkpoint. 

The flight departed on time. 

The accused, Manoj Kumar (42), has been handed over to the police by the airport authorities. 

"During the pre-embarkation security check, Mr. Kumar asked the CISF officer, 'Is there any bomb in my bag?' This statement triggered immediate concern and prompted the airport security team to take swift action. The passenger's cabin and checked baggage were thoroughly inspected by the bomb detection and disposal squad. After completing the necessary checks, which revealed no threat, Mr. Kumar was handed over to the local police for further investigation," said a statement issued by Cochin International Airport. -- ANI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Anantnag encounter toll rises 3 as civilian succumbs to injuries
Anantnag encounter toll rises 3 as civilian succumbs to injuries

The operation to hunt down the ultras continued despite the challenging topography.

No Indians recruited in military from April: Russia
No Indians recruited in military from April: Russia

Since April this year, the ministry of defence of the Russian Federation has stopped recruiting citizens of a number of foreign countries, including India, into the military service, it said.

Big Steel Boys Pushing Future Mobiility Pedal
Big Steel Boys Pushing Future Mobiility Pedal

From setting up cutting-edge facilities to cater to the domestic market and building capabilities of global standards, the action is building up.

In Pictures - US men win 5th consecutive Olympics basketball gold
In Pictures - US men win 5th consecutive Olympics basketball gold

There was no "Miracle on the Seine" at the Paris Olympics on Saturday as the United States men's basketball team did as expected by grinding out a 98-87 win over France to claim a fifth consecutive gold medal.

Olympics: Russell takes 100m hurdles gold by a whisker
Olympics: Russell takes 100m hurdles gold by a whisker

American Masai Russell won the Olympic 100 metres hurdles title in a blanket finish on Saturday.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances