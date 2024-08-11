Flyer held for uttering 'bomb' word at Kerala airport





The flight departed on time.





The accused, Manoj Kumar (42), has been handed over to the police by the airport authorities.





"During the pre-embarkation security check, Mr. Kumar asked the CISF officer, 'Is there any bomb in my bag?' This statement triggered immediate concern and prompted the airport security team to take swift action. The passenger's cabin and checked baggage were thoroughly inspected by the bomb detection and disposal squad. After completing the necessary checks, which revealed no threat, Mr. Kumar was handed over to the local police for further investigation," said a statement issued by Cochin International Airport. -- ANI

A passenger, who was scheduled to fly from Kochi to Mumbai on an Air India flight, was arrested on Sunday morning at Cochin International Airport in Kerala for making an 'alarming comment' to a Central Industrial Security Force officer at the X-ray baggage inspection system checkpoint.