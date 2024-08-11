'Drunk' student mows down security guard in Hyderabad

A 38-year-old security guard died after being hit by a speeding car driven by a degree student allegedly in a drunken state at Gajularamaram here on Sunday, police said.





The incident happened at around 6.15 am when the security guard was walking on the road, a police official at Jeedimetla police station said.





After being hit by the speeding vehicle, the pedestrian was flung in the air and fell down, police said, adding he died on the spot.





The accident was caught on a CCTV camera. A 20-year-old degree second-year student, who was driving the vehicle, was taken into custody in connection with the accident, the official said.





A breath analyser test conducted on him revealed that he was allegedly driving the car in an inebriated condition, he said.





Five of his friends were also travelling in the car when the incident happened, the official added.





As per the video footage, none of the occupants of the car allegedly came to the rescue of the pedestrian who was seen lying on the ground even as they were seen moving away from the place. -- PTI

