BSP to fight all 10 seats in UP bypolls

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Sunday announced that her party will field candidates in all the 10 assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh where bypolls are going to be held.





The Election Commission is yet to declare the schedule for the by-elections to Karhal, Milkipur, Katehari, Kundarki, Ghaziabad, Khair, Meerapur, Phulpur, Majhawan and Sisamau assembly seats.





In a statement, released after a meeting of the BSP's state unit district chiefs, office bearers and functionaries, the party said Mayawati reviewed the preparations for the upcoming assembly bypolls.





"Ten assembly constituencies have fallen vacant after the Lok Sabha elections. No official announcement of the date has been made so far but activities pertaining to this are increasing continuously, especially the ruling party, BJP, and its government have made it an issue of prestige, due to which the interest of the people in the bypolls has also increased," it said.





"The BSP will field its candidate in all these assembly constituencies, where by-elections will take place, and will contest the bypolls with full might," the statement said.





By-elections were necessitated for nine seats as the MLAs were elected to the Lok Sabha.





The Sisamau seat fell vacant due to the disqualification SP leader Irfan Solanki as MLA after he was sentenced to jail in a criminal case.





Mounting an attack on the BJP, Mayawati said, "There is tremendous anger among the common public as the BJP government at the Centre and in the state has not only failed in stopping rising poverty, unemployment, price rise and backwardness but has also not paid enough attention towards this."





"Hence, to divert the attention of the people from these issues, they are resorting to destructive bulldozer politics (vidhvansak bulldozer raajniti), and are continuously hatching conspiracies to create new casteist and communal violence or dispute," she said.





"In this sequence, a new law on religious conversion (has been brought), sub-classification of people of the SC-ST society and the creamy layer are new attempts to divide them, denying caste census, government interference in the operation of the mosques-madrasas and Waqf are being done," the BSP chief said.





While these are happening, the poor and the hardworking people are striving to live with self-respect and earn livelihood, she said.





She said now that people are not blindly believing the intention and policy of the government, the BSP must continue its efforts to win the their trust through its policy and principle of 'bahujan hitaaye, bahujan sukhaaye'.





Attacking the BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government on the issue of law and order, Mayawati said that in this matter, the strictness of the government is more on paper and it is ineffective on the BJP people. -- PTI

