Bidhan Ranjan Roy Poddar and Suprodip Chakma sworn-in as Bangladesh govt advisers
August 11, 2024  19:30
Dr Bidhan Ranjan Roy Poddar and Suprodip Chakma were sworn in on Sunday as the members of the council of advisers of Bangladesh's interim government led by Nobel laureate Prof Dr Muhammad Yunus.

President Mohammed Shahabuddin administered the oath of office to Poddar and Chakma while Chief Adviser Dr Yunus witnessed the ceremony at Darbar Hall of the presidential palace 'Bangabhaban' in Dhaka, state-run BSS news agency reported.

On Thursday, the majority of the members of the 16-member council of advisers took oath.

The council will assist Yunus in running the state's affairs.

Chakma, former Ambassador and Chairman of the Chattogram Hill Tracts Development Board, and Dr Poddar, former director of the National Institute of Mental Health, could not take oath on Thursday as they were outside Dhaka, the news agency said.

Another adviser, freedom fighter Farooq-e Azam, could not take oath as he was outside the capital.

Yunus, the 84-year-old economist was appointed as the head of the interim government on Tuesday after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigned and fled to India following widespread protests against her government over a controversial quota system in jobs.

He took the oath of office on Thursday.   -- PTI
