Bangladeshi man posing as Indian held at Lucknow airport
August 11, 2024  09:14
image
A Bangladeshi citizen posing as an Indian was caught at the Lucknow airport while he was allegedly trying to fly to Thailand on a fake tourist visa, an official said on Saturday.

The incident came to light Friday at the Chaudhary Charan Singh Airport when immigration officers questioned a traveller on the basis of suspicion,  the person said.

"On Friday, the passengers of the flight (FD-147) going from Lucknow to Bangkok (Thailand) were being cleared at Terminal-3. Then a passenger Ashish Rai gave his passport and Aadhar card," immigration officer Rakesh Kumar Yadav said.

"The address of Rathtala of Singur police station in Hooghly district of West Bengal was recorded on the document. But when the documents were examined, suspicion arose. When the passenger was questioned, it was found that he is Shimul Barua of Shilghata, Chopachhari, Satkania, Chattogram, Bangladesh," he said.

Barua had changed his name and address and got a passport and Aadhaar card made on a West Bengal address through fake documents, he said. -- PTI
