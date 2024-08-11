13-year-old boy dies due to electrocution at cricket ground in Delhi's Ranhola





According to the police, a PCR call around 1.30 pm was received on Saturday that a 13-year-old boy was playing cricket on the Cricket Ground in Kotla Vihar Ph-2 when he got an electric shock from an iron pole carrying electric wire to a Gaushala situated in a corner of the said ground when he went to get the ball.





The body was immediately taken to the Deen Dayal Upadhyay hospital by PCR van.





The hospital authorities declared him dead, said the police.





An FIR under Section 106(1) BNS has been registered and an investigation has been taken up, according to the police.





More updates on the matter are awaited. -- ANI

