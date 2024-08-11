RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
11 Bangladeshis held while infiltrating into India: BSF
August 11, 2024  17:45
image
Eleven Bangladeshi nationals have been apprehended while trying to infiltrate into India through international border in West Bengal, Tripura and Meghalya, the Border Security Force (BSF) said on Sunday.

They are being questioned and will be handed over to state police for further legal action, a spokesperson said.

He said the BSF was in regular touch with its counterpart BGB to sort out mutual issues, especially the prevention of atrocities on Indian nationals and people from minorities communities in Bangladesh.

The South Bengal Frontier of the force headquartered in Kolkata said in a statement that its eastern command head, Additional Director General (ADG) Ravi Gandhi, chaired an operational conference on Saturday to review security along the 4,096-km-long India-Bangladesh border 'amid the current unrest in Bangladesh' and the upcoming Independence Day on August 15.

It said, "11 Bangladeshi nationals have been apprehended on border while infiltrating into India. Two each were nabbed from West Bengal and Tripura borders while seven were apprehended from Meghalaya border."

They are being questioned and will be handed over to state police for further legal action, he said.

The spokesperson said BSF ADG (eastern command) Ravi Gandhi chaired a meeting on Saturday to review security all along this border.

"Detailed deliberations were held to further enhance border control, security and management. Besides, it was decided to continue the close collaboration with counterpart Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB)," he said.

The BSF has been holding flag meetings with the BGB to sort out mutual issues amicably, especially for the prevention of atrocities on Indian nationals and people from minorities communities in Bangladesh and counterpart BGB has been responding well, he said.

The Union home ministry recently formed a committee under the ADG to look into issues being faced by minorities in Bangladesh following the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government.  -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

The most inspiring finish you'll ever see
The most inspiring finish you'll ever see

Bhutan's Kinzang Lhamo finished the hilly and hot course in three hours, 52 minutes and 59 seconds

'How is this possible?' Hassan completes gruelling Paris run with marathon gold
'How is this possible?' Hassan completes gruelling Paris run with marathon gold

Netherlands' Hassan grinds out thrilling marathon gold in sprint finish

Ambani honours Neeraj, Aman, Sreejesh
Ambani honours Neeraj, Aman, Sreejesh

Nita Ambani extended her congratulations to India's triumphant athletes

Jamaica's sprint dynasty crumbles in Paris
Jamaica's sprint dynasty crumbles in Paris

Jamaica's dominance in the women's 100 and 200 metres came to an abrupt end in Paris

Maldives key partner for India in IOR: Jaishankar in Male
Maldives key partner for India in IOR: Jaishankar in Male

The Maldives is a key partner for India in the Indian Ocean region and the two nations aspire to turn their cooperation into a modern partnership, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Sunday.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances