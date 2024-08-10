YouTuber arrested for derogatory remarks against actor Mohanlal





The Thiruvalla police on Friday morning arrested Aju Alex, who is known for his Chekuthan YouTube channel.





The arrest was based on a complaint filed by General Secretary of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes and actor Siddique, the police said.





According to the complaint, the YouTuber has reportedly used derogatory remarks against Mohanlal, who reached Wayanad in his capacity as an honorary lieutenant colonel of the Territorial Army.





Siddique said the YouTuber has been regularly abusing actors in the Malayalam media industry. -- PTI

