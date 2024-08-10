RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
YouTuber arrested for derogatory remarks against actor Mohanlal
August 10, 2024  00:35
Actor Mohanlal/File image
Actor Mohanlal/File image
The Kerala police on Friday arrested a YouTuber for allegedly making derogatory remarks against actor Mohanlal over his visit to the disaster-hit regions in Wayanad district donning army fatigues. 

The Thiruvalla police on Friday morning arrested Aju Alex, who is known for his Chekuthan YouTube channel. 

The arrest was based on a complaint filed by General Secretary of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes and actor Siddique, the police said. 

According to the complaint, the YouTuber has reportedly used derogatory remarks against Mohanlal, who reached Wayanad in his capacity as an honorary lieutenant colonel of the Territorial Army. 

Siddique said the YouTuber has been regularly abusing actors in the Malayalam media industry. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Aman Sehrawat youngest Indian to win Olympics medal
Aman Sehrawat youngest Indian to win Olympics medal

Wrestler Aman Sehrawat added to India's medal tally at the Olympics, winning the bronze in the men's 57kg Freestyle in Paris on Friday. He defeated Puerto Rico's Darian Cruz 13-5.

Bindra elected to key IOC's Athletes' Commission post
Bindra elected to key IOC's Athletes' Commission post

India's Olympic gold-medallist shooter Abhinav Bindra added another glittering feather to his illustrious career when he was elected as the second Vice Chair of the International Olympic Committee's (IOC) Athletes' Commission

India's Aditi, Diksha disappoint in Olympic golf
India's Aditi, Diksha disappoint in Olympic golf

Indian women golfers Aditi Ashok (79) and Diksha Dagar (80) slipped on the penultimate day to be tied 40th and 42nd at the Olympic Games in Paris on Friday.

2 crore more houses to be constructed under PM Awas Yojana
2 crore more houses to be constructed under PM Awas Yojana

The Union Cabinet, chaired by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Friday approved the proposal of the Department of Rural Development for construction of two crore more houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana - Gramin (PMAY-G)....

"Even late at night at 1 AM, people were watching you"

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Olympic and World Championships gold medalist Neeraj Chopra following his silver medal win at the ongoing Paris Olympics

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances