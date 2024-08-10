RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Will cancel highway projects if...: Gadkari warns Punjab govt
August 10, 2024  19:12
image
State-owned NHAI will have no other option but to cancel/terminate eight more severely-affected highway projects in Punjab with total length of 293 km costing Rs 14,288 crore, if the law and order situation does not improve, Union minister Nitin Gadkari wrote to Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann.
   
Gadkari said that he had been informed about two incidents which occurred recently on the Delhi-Katra Expressway projects. "In one incident in Jalandhar district, the engineer of the contractor was brutally assaulted. Although FIR has been registered in this regard, strong action is required to be taken against the perpetrators," Gadkari wrote in his letter dated August 9.
 
The minister pointed out another incident in Ludhiana district, where the project camp of the contractor of Delhi-Katra Expressway was attacked by miscreants and also engineers were threatened of burning the project camp and their staff alive.
 
However, FIR has still not been filed and miscreants have not been arrested despite written requests by NHAI officials, he said.
 
Gadkari said: "If the situation does not improve, NHAI will have no other option but to cancel/terminate 8 other severely affected projects with total length of 293 km costing Rs 14,288 crore. These are mainly greenfield corridors and even cancelling one package will render the entire corridor useless."
 
He wrote that it is pertinent to note that due to pending issues related to land  acquisition and prevailing law and order condition, number of contractors have requested to foreclose contracts and have raised claims against NHAI.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Hope people never forget what Vinesh did for country: Neeraj
Hope people never forget what Vinesh did for country: Neeraj

Wrestler Vinesh Phogat was found 100gm overweight before her 50kg category final on Wednesday.

2 soldiers killed, 3 injured in encounter in J-K's Anantnag
2 soldiers killed, 3 injured in encounter in J-K's Anantnag

The encounter broke out after the terrorists opened fire at the search party personnel, who retaliated, the officials said.

'Same 50g': Olympic champ Higuchi consoles Vinesh Phogat
'Same 50g': Olympic champ Higuchi consoles Vinesh Phogat

Japan's Olympic champion Rei Higuchi offered his support to Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat, who was debarred from her final in the Paris Games for being 100gm above the prescribed weight limit.

Olympics Volleyball: France crush Poland to win back-to-back golds
Olympics Volleyball: France crush Poland to win back-to-back golds

France are only the third country to win back-to-back golds in men's volleyball after the former Soviet Union and the United States.

UP cop demands 5 kg potatoes as 'bribe', suspended
UP cop demands 5 kg potatoes as 'bribe', suspended

The man was then heard saying he would not be able to meet the SI's demand due to poor income from his business. He reiterated that he would give only two kilograms of potatoes, whereas Ramkripal insisted that he gave him the remaining 3...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances