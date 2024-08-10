Veteran Hollywood actress Mitzi McCall passes away





According to Variety, McCall breathed her last on Thursday in Burbank. She was 93.





McCall will always be remembered for her remarkable work with her her husband, actor and comedian Charlie Brill, as part of the comedy duo "McCall and Brill."





The pair became television staples, gracing numerous variety shows, including a memorable appearance on The Ed Sullivan Show during The Beatles' American debut in 1964 -- a moment that has since become television history.





McCall entered the showbiz world in the late 1940s with a stage debut at the Pittsburgh Playhouse in Strange Bedfellows in 1948.





In the early 1950s, she hosted the Kiddie Castle program on KDKA-TV in Pittsburgh, establishing herself as a versatile and engaging performer. By 1953, she was featured on Studio 10 on KGTV in San Diego, California, Variety reported.





In decades-long career, she appeared on shows like Rowan and Martin's Laugh-In, Life Goes On, Silk Stalkings, Seinfeld, Roseanne, Dharma and Greg, Becker, The Twilight Zone and The Suite Life of Zack and Cody. ANI

