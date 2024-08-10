RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
UP: Mob attacks Muslims calling them Bangladeshis
August 10, 2024  20:31
image
Members of a Hindu right wing outfit assaulted a group of people living near a railway station in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad and destroyed their shanties, claiming that they were Bangladeshi infiltrators, police said on Saturday.
   
Officials said an FIR has been lodged against the leader of the outfit in connection with the incident which occurred on Friday and stressed those attacked are not Bangladeshis.
 
Ghaziabad Police Commissioner Ajay Kumar Mishra told PTI, "Those living in the shanties are from Shahjahanpur (Uttar Pradesh), not Bangladesh."
 
"The police are contemplating invoking the National Security Act (NSA) against the attackers in the case," Mishra added.
 
The incident occurred near Guldhar railway station on Friday when Bhupendra Chowdhary, also known as 'Pinky,' the president of the Hindu Raksha Dal, reached along with 20 of his supporters, according to the police.
 
The group accused the residents of being illegal Bangladeshi immigrants and went on to vandalise their temporary shelters, the police said.
 
According to ACP (Kavinagar) Abhishek Srivastav, on receiving information about the incident, an investigation was conducted which revealed that the victims were not Bangladeshi nationals.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Hope people never forget what Vinesh did for country: Neeraj
Hope people never forget what Vinesh did for country: Neeraj

Wrestler Vinesh Phogat was found 100gm overweight before her 50kg category final on Wednesday.

2 soldiers killed, 3 injured in encounter in J-K's Anantnag
2 soldiers killed, 3 injured in encounter in J-K's Anantnag

The encounter broke out after the terrorists opened fire at the search party personnel, who retaliated, the officials said.

'Same 50g': Olympic champ Higuchi consoles Vinesh Phogat
'Same 50g': Olympic champ Higuchi consoles Vinesh Phogat

Japan's Olympic champion Rei Higuchi offered his support to Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat, who was debarred from her final in the Paris Games for being 100gm above the prescribed weight limit.

Olympics Volleyball: France crush Poland to win back-to-back golds
Olympics Volleyball: France crush Poland to win back-to-back golds

France are only the third country to win back-to-back golds in men's volleyball after the former Soviet Union and the United States.

UP cop demands 5 kg potatoes as 'bribe', suspended
UP cop demands 5 kg potatoes as 'bribe', suspended

The man was then heard saying he would not be able to meet the SI's demand due to poor income from his business. He reiterated that he would give only two kilograms of potatoes, whereas Ramkripal insisted that he gave him the remaining 3...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances