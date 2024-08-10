RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Something big soon India: Hindenburg Research
August 10, 2024  11:18
image
US-based firm Hindenburg Research on Saturday posted a cryptic message hinting at a possible new India-centric report, over a year after it published allegations against the Adani group of companies of insider trading and other violations in the stock market. 

"Something big soon India," said the post on the X social media account of Hindenburg Research. 

In January 2023, Hindenburg published a report accusing the Adani Group of financial irregularities, leading to a significant drop in the company's stock price. 

The group at the time had rubbished these claims. 

The Hindenburg report alleged stock manipulation and fraud by the conglomerate. 

The case is related to the allegations (part of a report by short-seller Hindenburg Research) that Adani had inflated its share prices. 

After these allegations were published, it led to a sharp fall in the shares of various Adani group companies stocks, reportedly to the tune of over $100 billion. 

The US short seller's report was published two days before a $2.5 billion follow-up public offering was issued by Adani Enterprises. 

The Adani group has repeatedly denied all the accusations in the Hindenburg Research report. -- ANI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

'Something Big Soon India': Hindenburg
'Something Big Soon India': Hindenburg

US-based firm Hindenburg Research on Saturday posted a cryptic message hinting at a possible new India-centric report, over a year after it published allegations against the Adani group of companies of insider trading and other...

What Was Malaika Doing In Paris?
What Was Malaika Doing In Paris?

Rashmika gets gorgeous... Mini attends a wedding... Huma is a witch...

Govt cites UPA's response, says no concept of national disaster
Govt cites UPA's response, says no concept of national disaster

The clarification came amid a demand, including from Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, that the landslide tragedy in Kerala's Wayanad be declared a national disaster.

MFs Boom Despite Market Volatility
MFs Boom Despite Market Volatility

Mutual Fund inflows in FY25 have already reached two-thirds of the total inflows seen in the entire FY24, with net inflows standing at Rs 1.3 trillion.

Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao In Supreme Court
Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao In Supreme Court

Lawyers flooded the courtroom of Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud to witness the proceedings as one special guest -- Aamir Khan -- was seated in the front row.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances