Sisodia pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat memorial
August 10, 2024  12:02
image
Aam Aadmi Party leader and former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at the Rajghat memorial, a day after he was released from jail in the Delhi excise policy case.
 
He reached the memorial after offering prayers at the Hanuman temple in Connaught Place. Sisodia was accompanied by several AAP leaders, including MP Sanjay Singh and ministers Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj.
 
The Supreme Court on Friday gave Sisodia bail in corruption and money laundering cases linked to the alleged excise policy "scam" and said his long incarceration of 17 months without trial had deprived him of the right to speedy justice.

After visiting the temple, Sisodia said, "May Lord Hanuman bless all the people of Delhi". He hoped that with the blessing of Lord Hanuman, Delhi Chief Minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal, who is in jail in the case, will also be released soon.

Sisodia will visit the AAP headquarters on the DDU Marg around 12 noon to address party workers and leaders. -- PTI
