'Rave party' busted at Noida society, 39 students detained
August 10, 2024  19:20
Thirty-nine university students, some minors, were detained after police raided a "rave party" at a flat in Noida in Uttar Pradesh, an official said on Saturday.   
 
Information about the "rave party" at the Supernova residential society in Noida Sector-39 was received on Friday night, the police spokesperson said.  

The official said a team reached the spot and detained 39 students of a well-known university. 

The age of the detained students is between 16 and 20 years, police said.
The official said a large number of Haryana-labelled alcohol bottles and hookahs among other things were recovered from the party.

"During interrogation, it was found that students were invited for the party on WhatsApp. The entry fee was Rs 500 per person and Rs 800 per couple," the spokesperson said and added that a case has been registered. -- PTI
Wrestler Vinesh Phogat was found 100gm overweight before her 50kg category final on Wednesday.

The encounter broke out after the terrorists opened fire at the search party personnel, who retaliated, the officials said.

Japan's Olympic champion Rei Higuchi offered his support to Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat, who was debarred from her final in the Paris Games for being 100gm above the prescribed weight limit.

France are only the third country to win back-to-back golds in men's volleyball after the former Soviet Union and the United States.

The man was then heard saying he would not be able to meet the SI's demand due to poor income from his business. He reiterated that he would give only two kilograms of potatoes, whereas Ramkripal insisted that he gave him the remaining 3...

